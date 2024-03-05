WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Turner Winter Series Features Author Marcy O’Brien Tonight

Marcy O’Brien

The 2024 Turner Winter Series will feature journalist and award winning author Marcy O’Brien tonight.

The Warren resident will be interviewed by Greg Peterson starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Robert H. Jackson Center‘s Carl Cappa Theatre.

O’Brien will discuss her recent book “Rounding Third,” which is a compilation of her many essays that have appeared in the Post-Journal, Times-Observer and Dunkirk Observer.

She recently won the prestigious Erma Bombeck Writing Competition based on those articles in the book.

The event is free and open to the public.

