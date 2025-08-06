Two Arrested After Children Found Living In Deplorable Conditions

Two Jamestown residents have been arrested after children in their house were found to be living in deplorable conditions.

Jamestown Police responded to 522 West Sixth Street around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic dispute. Police say an investigation found that 32-year old Ethan Crichton and 36-year old Christine Weise were allegedly allowing a 14, 13, and 10-year old to live in deplorable conditions. The home had mold inside the kitchen and fridge, and abundance of human and animal feces inside of all the rooms, including on the walls. Crichton and Weise were both taken into custody and transported to the city jail. The children were removed from the home and Child Protective Services (CPS) was made aware of the incident.

Both subjects are being charged with three Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and were held pending arraignment.