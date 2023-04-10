WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Two Chautauqua County Organizations Receiving Art Service Inc. Grant Funding

Two Chautauqua County organizations are receiving funding through Arts Services Inc.

The Chautauqua Community Music Project and the Fenton History Center are part of 23 organizations receiving a portion of $44,500 in Give for Greatness Funding.

The grants provide general operating support to arts and culture nonprofits based in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties.

More information about Give for Greatness and this year’s recipients can be found at asiwny.org.

