Two County Businesses Awarded $50,000 Each From NYS Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program

Two Chautauqua County businesses will each receive $50,000 from the State’s new Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program.

Five & 20 Spirits will use the funding to acquire new bottle rinsing and filling equipment to increase production and efficiency.

Ghostfish Brewing in Westfield will use the funding to purchase new equipment to expand their capacity to produce more NYS gluten-free product and develop an in-house canning line.

Empire State Development‘s Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program is designed to increase the production capacity, business infrastructure and profitability of businesses licensed to produce wine, beer, spirits, hard cider and mead in New York State.