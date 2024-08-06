Two Escape Plane Crash at Jamestown Airport

Two men “walked” away from an emergency crash landing by a plane at the Jamestown Airport Monday morning.

Chautauqua County Manager of Airports Shannon Fischer said a plane was flying from Dunkirk to Jamestown and then onto Florida, “We believe they lost all electric.. electronics. They couldn’t make any calls. So, our guys noticed that they were going down and got the fire truck out there quickly.”

Fischer said the plane landed short of the runway, in a grassy area. She said the two men on the Cessna Citation 10 were able to get out of the plane themselves. One was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment with the other requesting to be flown to ECMC in Buffalo.

While County officials would not provide the names of the pilots, they did say they were well known tenants of the Dunkirk Airport.

Fischer said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on their way to Chautauqua County to conduct an investigation. She said the Jamestown Airport remains closed until then.