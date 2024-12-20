Two Jamestown Men Arrested For Stealing Weapons

Two Jamestown men have been arrested after stolen weapons were found in their apartment.

Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 216 Forest Avenue Apartment 1 on Monday afternoon.

After the residence was secured, detectives searched the property and located a stolen and defaced AR15 rifle as well as a second stolen, defaced, and disassembled carbine rifle, both with high-capacity magazines.

25-year old Tyler Dalton and 20-year old Damion Dalton were arrested and sent to the City Jail.

Damion, who also had a warrant for Criminal Mischief is charged with several weapons charges. Damion faces further charges out of Pennsylvania for burglary and the theft of the weapons.

Tyler, a convicted felon, is charged with several weapons charges and with a drug possession charge for having methamphetamine on him.