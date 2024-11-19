Two Jamestown Residents Involved In Stand-Off Indicted On Federal Drug Charges

Two Jamestown residents involved in a stand-off on Victoria Street in September have been indicted on federal drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced today that a federal grand jury has indicted 38-year old Jensen Vazquez and 29-year old Kylah Seiberg on charges of narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Glaberson, who is handling the case, stated that in August 2024, Vazquez, who is currently on federal supervised release, falsely informed his supervising probation officer that he was changing residences and moving into a room on Victoria Avenue in Jamestown, with another individual. Vazquez actually moved in with Seiberg.

In the early morning hours of August 17, 2024, Jamestown Police received a 911 call requesting emergency assistance for a serious head injury at the Victoria Avenue residence. Paramedics found a victim laying in a pool of blood at the bottom of a staircase and appeared to have been shot. The investigation remains ongoing. The victim survived and told police that shortly before the shooting, an individual known as “Billy” purchased a firearm from Vazquez. Shortly after first responders arrived, officers found Vazquez coming down the stairs from an upper apartment. Officers also encountered Seiberg standing on the side porch. Vazquez claimed to police that his e-bike appeared to have been stolen, suggesting that the stolen e-bike was connected to the shooting.

Investigators subsequently executed a search warrant at the Victoria Avenue residence, recovered the e-bike, quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and xylazine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, handgun magazines and ammunition, Investigators also recovered a 9mm handgun from Seiberg’s vehicle, the same caliber as the bullet that shot the victim. Vazquez and Seiberg left the residence before completion of the search warrant, hiding out in Jamestown for two days before fleeing to Florida and remaining at large until September 3, 2024. After losing the keys to Seiberg’s vehicle in Florida, they stole another vehicle, driving it back to Jamestown.

On September 3, 2024, investigators received information that people were inside the Victoria Avenue residence. Officers arrived and encountered Seiberg, who was taken into custody. As they searched for Vazquez, Seiberg attempted to flee by climbing out of a second story window. When confronted by the uniformed officers, she climbed back inside the apartment and refused to go outside. Seiberg was eventually taken back into custody and Vazquez was later found hiding in the insulation in the attic. Investigators also recovered approximately 65 grams of fentanyl.

Later, after complaining of stomach pain, Seiberg was treated at a local hospital while in police custody, and was found to possess over seven grams of fentanyl in a plastic bag hidden inside of her body.