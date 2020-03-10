Two Jamestown Residents, One Buffalo Resident Indicted in Jamestown Cocaine Ring

BUFFALO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Kori Robinson, 22, Islandah Mitchell, 20, both of Jamestown, and Bruce Page, 25, of Buffalo, with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $1,000,000 fine.

The charges come after the three were already arrested on local charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah E. Lenihan, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, on March 2, 2020, after receiving information that defendants Robinson and Mitchell were traveling to Jamestown with cocaine and crack cocaine in their vehicle, Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. As an officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle began to drive away. The officer got back into his marked patrol vehicle and initiated another vehicular traffic stop.

An officer observed the front seat passenger, identified as defendant Robinson, moving around and reaching under the front seat, and he appeared to place something in the back seat. The officer gave verbal commands for Robinson to keep his hands up and not to move around. However, Robinson continued to reach and move around.

The Officers called out for each person to exit the vehicle one at a time. Defendant Mitchell was driving, Robinson was the front seat passenger, and defendant Page was in the back seat.

The Officers detected the scent of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They then conducted a search of the vehicle, and in the floor area of the back seat, discovered a brown purse. Sticking out from the purse, officers observed narcotics packaging baggies. Inside the purse, officers recovered a clear plastic baggie that contained two separate clear baggies containing suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. Officers also recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana; empty packaging materials; a metal spoon with suspected drug residue; and several cellular phones.

On January 27, 2020, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s Lafayette Street Apartment in Jamestown. Investigators recovered quantities of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine; $2,000 in cash; two digital scales; credit cards; an iPhone; and a box of ammunition.

The defendants were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy. Defendant Page is being detained. Defendants Mitchell and Robinson were released on conditions.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Harry Snellings, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, under the direction of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ronald Lott, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert.