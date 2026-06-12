Two People, Including Woman From Jamestown, Arrested For Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Two people, one from Jamestown, have been arrested for distributing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 22-year old Kimony Hamilton of Albion was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with distribution and possession of child pornography. In addition, 28-year old Kaitlyn Seekings of Jamestown was charged in a separate criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, in March 2025, the New York State Police received multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that several Snapchat users had uploaded image files of suspected child sexual abuse materials. In July 2025, the State Police executed a search warrant at an Albion address, during which they spoke with Hamilton, who stated that he received the child sexual abuse materials from a friend he met online named “Kate Seekings.” A subsequent investigation recovered messages between the two during which they shared files containing child sexual abuse materials as well as discussed meeting in Jamestown so that Hamilton could have sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female that Seekings would provide access to.

The distribution and receipt of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.