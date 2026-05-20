Two People Treated Following House Fire On West Eighth Street

Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a West Eighth Street apartment Tuesday morning.

Jamestown Fire Department crews were called to 40 West Eighth Street just before 8:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Smoke and flames were found on the second floor at the rear of the building. Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and knock it down in 20 minutes.

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation with one being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by an overheated electrical device.