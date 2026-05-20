Voters Approve Jamestown, Southwestern School District Budgets

Voters approved the Jamestown Public Schools budget and all propositions on the ballot.

The $120,898,274 2026-27 school budget passed 374 to 92 and a proposition to sell district property at 240 Harrison Street to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities passed 432 to 31.

A proposition to increase the James Prendergast Library’s budget by 20%, or $70,000 passed by a vote of 333 to 131

Incumbent School Board members Paul Abbott and Christine Schnars were both re-elected to three-year terms that will begin July 1. Carmela Proctor also was elected to a three-year term to the board. She will replace John Panebianco, who opted not to run for re-election

The results remain unofficial until the School Board’s Canvass Vote Meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Southwestern Central School District residents also approved their budget and propositions.

The $37,144,757 budget passed 225 to 57. A proposition to purchase four school buses for up to $791,932.55 also passed along with a proposition for capital improvements projects passed. A fourth proposition to set the amount a library district tax would fund the Lakewood Memorial and Hazeltine Public Libraries also passed.

The top three candidates to fill three vacancies on the Southwestern School Board are

Zachary Agett with 223 votes

R. Shane Uber with 228 votes

Troy Durnell with 199 votes.

A fourth candidate, who was not elected, was Gary Sinischo who received 78 votes.