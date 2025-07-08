Two Projects Receiving A Total Of $1 Million For Infrastructure Work

Two projects that will result in more housing are receiving a total of $1 million for infrastructure projects in Chautauqua County.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that more than $36 million has been awarded to 48 projects across New York State through the County Infrastructure Grant Program. The program, administered by Empire State Development, awards grants to support small- and medium-sized county-led infrastructure projects.

One project receiving funding is Homesteads at Dunkirk that entails the relocation of the City’s storm and sewer line and a new parallel line. These upgrades will support the development of 78 new housing units.

The second project is the Welch’s Building adaptive reuse project in Westfield. This will include upgrades to the building’s electrical service. Funding will be used to seal off underground vaults and repair the sidewalks above them as needed. Funding will also be used to add lighting, sidewalks, and landscaping to the Village public parking lot, including the portion reserved for tenants, and the corresponding development will create 46 new housing units.

The County Infrastructure Grant Program was established to transform New York’s infrastructure to better meet the needs of New Yorkers. The $50 million program was included in the 2025 State Budget, with an additional $50 million included in the 2026 State Budget. Grants up to $500,000 are awarded to priority projects identified by the county that support economic development, contribute to placemaking or encourage tourism. Enhanced awards of up to $1 million are available for projects supporting the creation of housing with ten or more units. The funding being awarded will support the construction of over 2,750 new homes statewide.