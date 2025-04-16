WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Two Screenings of ‘Paddington In Peru’ Coming To The Reg

“Paddington In Peru” showing at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts at 2pm, April 16 and 7pm, April 18, 2025.

The Reg Lenna will show a matinee of “Paddington in Peru” today and a replay of the film Friday night.

When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her. The only clue to her whereabouts is a spot marked on an enigmatic map. Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.

Today’s matinee is at 2:00 p.m. with Friday, April 18th’s show at 7:00 p.m.

Paddington in Peru is rated PG and is 105 minutes long.

Tickets for most Movies at The Reg are $8 in-person at the box office and $10 online (reglenna.com) & by phone – 716.484.7070. Family showings are $7 in-person at the box office and $9 online & by phone.

