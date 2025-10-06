Two Sent To The Hospital In Gas Line Explosion At Fredonia McDonald’s

Two employees were sent to the hospital after a gas line explosion at the McDonald’s in Fredonia Sunday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders were called to 500 East Main Street just before 10:30 p.m. last night for a report of an explosion with injuries. A female employee was flown to a hospital in Buffalo for treatment, another female employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and a male employee was evaluated at the scene.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that an employee had pulled out a grilling unit in order to clean behind it. In pulling out the grilling unit, the natural gas line that supplied gas to the grilling unit became detached, allowing natural gas to flow freely and was ignited by another grilling unit causing the explosion. Safety features that were in place automatically shut off the natural gas supply and extinguished the fire keeping damages to a minimum.

The fire is being ruled accidental in nature.