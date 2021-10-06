Two South County Businesses Awarded $1.25 Million For Upgrades

Two south county businesses will receive a combined $1.25 million dollars in funding through the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation and the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. The funding comes through the State’s Office of Community Renewal.

Jamestown Container Corporation will receive $500,000 for a planned $1.6 million project at its Falconer facility. The money will be used to upgrade the Falconer site’s manufacturing and distribution operations, make facility repairs and equipment upgrades, and conduct certain remediation activities. The OCR award will fund a portion of the machinery and equipment, as well as provide for working capital costs associated with the project. 21 new full-time employees will be hired as a result of the investment.

Jamestown Advanced Products will receive $750,000 that will be invested in a new division of operations, toward a $3 million investment at its Ellicott location. Recently, Jamestown Advanced Products created a Homestead Implements division, specializing in the manufacture of high-quality 3-point and front-end loader tractor attachments. The company will introduce a new line of implements, specifically engineered for tractor dealers. New machinery, equipment, inventory, and parts will be purchased, with OCR funds to be used toward the machinery and equipment costs. Jamestown Advanced Products will create an estimated 55 new full-time equivalent jobs.

The IDA also approved a $400,000 AL Tech Revolving Loan Fund loan for ZTS Development to purchase real estate located at 201 Winchester Road in Lakewood, which was formerly owned by Lexington Machining, LLC. ZTS Development plans to lease the building as manufacturing space. $1-point-1 million dollars will be invested in the project.