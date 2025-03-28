U.S. Army Corp Holding Virtual Meeting On Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will be hosting a virtual public meeting to provide updates on the Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project.

The Army Corp said that sedimentation, nuisance aquatic-vegetation growth, and harmful algal blooms are impacting the lake’s ecosystem. The project aims to restore the ecosystem structure, function and dynamic processes by revitalizing the lake’s natural resources.

The meeting will consist of a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. For participants who cannot join at the start of the meeting, district staff will repeat the presentation after the initial Q&A session.

The virtual meeting will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m74dfc32da259985be0cca315ce704fba. To join the meeting, participants must enter the link in their browser, select “Call Me,” enter their phone number, and click “Join the Meeting.” Participants who are unable to join the WebEx meeting can join via phone:

USA Toll-Free: 844-800-2712

Access Code: 2819-962-2945

More information about the project can be found at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/chautauqua-lake-aquatic-ecosystem-restoration-project/.