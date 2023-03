Unemployment rates jumped over a percentage point in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for January 2023.

The New York State Department of Labor reports Chautauqua’s rate for January was 5.1% compared with 3.8% in December and 4.8% in January 2022.

Cattaraugus County’s rate was 5.2% for January 2023, compared with 3.8% in December and 4.8% in January 2022.