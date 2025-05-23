WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Unitarian Church Giving Away Books During Memorial Day Parade

Adults and kids alike enjoyed taking home a free book after Jamestown’s Memorial Day Parade last year. The Unitarian Church will give away books again on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 at 663 Lakeview Avenue (Christ First United Methodist Church) near the parade’s finish, with snacks as well. Anyone is welcome to take free books any time from the two book boxes – one for children, one for adults – in front of the Unitarian church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue.

For more Information about the UUCJ, visit UUJamestown.org or facebook.com/jamestownuu.

