Unitarian Church Holding Book Giveaway at Northside Neighborhood Block Sale

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Jamestown is holding a book giveaway during the Northside Neighborhood Block Sale.

The giveaway will be held between 9:00 a.m. to noon today, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 in front of the Unitarian Church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue.

People are welcome to stop by and take a book of your choosing. Children’s books, cookbooks, novels and more will be among your choices.

In the event of rain, the books will be moved just inside the sanctuary doors.

The congregation also is participating in the Block Sale sponsored by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation as part of the neighborhood activities requirement for the Renaissance Block Challenge (RBC) grant. Hours for the entire sale are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Information about the UUCJ is at UUJamestown.org and on their Facebook page, facebook.com/jamestownuu.