WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Unitarian Universalist Church Holding Two-Part Service On Martin Luther King Jr., Racism

Unitarian Universalist Church Holding Two-Part Service On Martin Luther King Jr., Racism

By Leave a Comment

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will hold a two-part service focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and racism this Sunday, January 18 and on January 25.

At this Sunday’s service at 10:30 a.m., retired Methodist minister Lauren Turner’s message, “The Dream Revisited,” will focus on Martin Luther King Jr. Turner will discuss whether King made a difference, have we moved forward or backward; or are we moving three steps forward and two back?

The Sunday, January 25 service, titled “Dancing in the Mine Field,” will have Turner looking at the long history of racism.

The services take place at 1255 Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. To participate virtually, use the link at UUJamestown.org/calendar.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.