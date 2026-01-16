Unitarian Universalist Church Holding Two-Part Service On Martin Luther King Jr., Racism

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will hold a two-part service focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and racism this Sunday, January 18 and on January 25.

At this Sunday’s service at 10:30 a.m., retired Methodist minister Lauren Turner’s message, “The Dream Revisited,” will focus on Martin Luther King Jr. Turner will discuss whether King made a difference, have we moved forward or backward; or are we moving three steps forward and two back?

The Sunday, January 25 service, titled “Dancing in the Mine Field,” will have Turner looking at the long history of racism.

The services take place at 1255 Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. To participate virtually, use the link at UUJamestown.org/calendar.