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Unitarian Universalist Church To Give Away Books During Memorial Day Parade

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The Unitarian Universalist Church of Jamestown is providing a book give away during the Memorial Day Parade.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will have their annual book giveaway during Jamestown’s Memorial Day Parade.

The giveaway will take place in front of Christ First United Methodist Church at 663 Lakeview Avenue on Monday, May 25.

Weather cooperating, adults and children who are watching or participating in the parade are invited to stop by and choose a book to take home.

Two book boxes are also located in front of the church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue that include books for children and adults.

Information about the UUCJ is available at UUJamestown.org or on their Facebook page, facebook.com/jamestowuu

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