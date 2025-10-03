Unitarian Universalist Congregation Celebrating 140th Anniversary

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will commemorate its 140th Anniversary this Sunday.

The church traces its roots to a sermon preached by Rev. James G. Townsend on October 4, 1885, in the Allen’s Opera House, the current site of the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown. Townsend’s electrifying presentation of his views on religion was received so enthusiastically that by the end of the meeting, 230 people had joined the new “Independent Congregational Church,” the forerunner of the Unitarian Church.

The church will hold its anniversary service at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, October 5. Retired Methodist minister Lauren Turner, who speaks regularly at the church, is portraying Townsend for the event. Turner notes that Rev. Townsend’s beliefs made the New York Times in an article entitled “He Rejects Eternal Punishment” and sent theological shock waves across the country.

A significant part of the service will be the welcoming of new members and recognizing current ones. There will be special music, a video scrapbook, and historical artifacts will be on display.

All are welcome to the service and the donation-only catered luncheon that follows at 1255 Prendergast Avenue. To participate virtually, use the link at UUJamestown.org/calendar. Parking is available behind the church.