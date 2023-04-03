United Arts Appeal Accepting Grant Applications Until April 15

The United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County is accepting requests from Chautauqua County artists and organizations for its projects pool grants program.

Grants of up to $500 are available to arts programs and organizations as well as individual artists. Artistic disciplines can include but are not limited to crafts, dance, film, fiction, poetry, printmaking, sculpture, painting, video, play writing, performance, music composition and photography.

Awards to individual artists, who must have been a Chautauqua County resident for at least one year, are based on creative excellence and are to be used for artistic development.

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit status and may include libraries, municipalities, churches, and other community groups.

Recipients must be able to complete their projects during the grant year.

The deadline for submission is Saturday, April 15.

For more information and to apply, visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org.