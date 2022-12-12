WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / United Way at 65% of $1.3 Million Campaign Goal

United Way at 65% of $1.3 Million Campaign Goal

By Leave a Comment

Ahlstrom-Schaeffer CEO Dave Painter and IBEW Local 106 Business Manager Kent Joesel present UWAY SCC Executive Director Amy Rohler with annual campaign donation.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County‘s annual campaign is at 65% of its goal of $1.3 million.

Executive Director Amy Rohler said more than 150 employers participate in United Way’s annual fundraising campaign by allowing their employees to give through payroll deduction. United Way staff and volunteers recently visited Shults Auto Group, IBEW Local 106, Spectrum Eyecare, Weber-Knapp, and Alliance Advisory Group. Rohler noted that they had surpassed the number of campaign presentations they’ve given to local employers within the past year and welcomed new campaigns at various workplaces.

The United Way campaign benefits 42 local programs and all donations stay in Chautauqua County.
Employers interested in running a campaign at their workplace can still schedule presentations by contacting the United Way office at 716-483-1561 or emailing Marketing and Resource Development Manager Nicole Gustafson at ngustafson@uwayscc.org.

Individual donations can be made online at uwayscc.org, by texting UNITEDWECAN to 91999, via Venmo at @uwayscc, or by mailing a check to 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.