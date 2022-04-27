United Way Holding Its Community Baby Shower

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is holding its annual “Community Baby Shower” until June 15.

The United Way raises money and collects items for local programs that support at-risk mothers and babies in the community. Local businesses, community groups, church groups and volunteer groups host a baby shower, collect items, and then drop them off to the United Way offices so they can be distributed to local agencies.

Over 700 children from ages 0 to 2 live in poverty in Chautauqua County.

Community members and groups can help by create an event or drop off at their business or organization where people can donate the essentials for families.

People may also text BABYUNITED to 41444 to donate directly to the Community Baby Shower campaign. 100% of these donations will go towards buying items for the Community Baby Shower.

For more information, including the Amazon Wish List for the baby shower, visit https://www.uwayscc.org/community-baby-shower, or contact Community Impact Director Lindsey Goold at 716-483-1561 ext. 201 or by email at lrensel@uwayscc.org.