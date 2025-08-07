United Way of Chautauqua County Celebrates Organization’s Transformation

The United Way of Chautauqua County celebrated the organization’s transformation over the past year at its annual meeting recently.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County and United Way of Northern Chautauqua County received official approval from New York State to merge into one organization, now known as the United Way of Chautauqua County.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said, “The merger wasn’t just a structural change — it was a community commitment to do more, reach further, and serve smarter. And that means every dollar goes further and every program has deeper reach. This past year has been proof of concept that we are stronger together.”

In the past year, United Way programs positively impacted the lives of local individuals 52,213 times. Having recently completed its 2025–2027 funding cycle, the organization now supports 46 local programs administered by 38 community agencies.

Andy and Lisa Goodell will serve as Campaign Co-Chairs for the 2025 fundraising campaign kicking off in September. They follow last year’s Campaign Co-Chairs Kelly Borrello and Bill Soffel, who led the United Way’s first combined countywide campaign in 2024. In total, 3,069 donors contributed to the 2024 campaign, which was a 10% increase over the previous year. Among them were 527 new donors.

For more about United Way’s recent accomplishments and impact, download the 2024-2025 UWCHQ Annual Report by visiting www.UnitedWayCHQ.org.