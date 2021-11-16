United Way Reaches 26.7% of Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has reached 26.7% of its $1.3 million campaign goal.

The campaign, which kicked off on September 9th, has a theme of “Help Today Gives Hope Tomorrow.”

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said the agency works with more than 230 local businesses, nearly 4,000 donors, and over 200 volunteers to raise money for the annual campaign. She said 100% of every donation stays in Chautauqua County and impact 43 programs run by 28 local agencies.

Rohler said donating is even easier this year with the introduction of the text-to-give program. People can text U-W-HOPE to 9-1-9-9-9 to automatically receive and fill out an electronic donation form. Donations can be made online at uwayscc.org.

The campaign results will be announced January 25, 2022.