United Way Receives Contributions From Local Organizations, Businesses

IBEW Local 106 presents donation to the United Way

The United Way of Chautauqua County has received contributions from local organizations and businesses toward its annual Campaign.

The IBEW Local 106 and the Western New York Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) have contributed $12,431.41 to the agency.

Nestlé Purina’s Dunkirk plant has contributed $51,452 to the Fundraising Campaign

The United Way’s fundraising goal is $1.7 million.

Since its beginnings as the Community Chest in 1920, United Way has worked side by side with local businesses that believe in strengthening the communities where their employees live and work. Today, gifts made through United Way’s annual campaign support 46 programs at 38 local partner agencies, ensuring help is available where and when it’s needed most.

 

 

Nestle Purina presents donation to the United Way

