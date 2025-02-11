United Way Recognizes Andy Goodell For His Support of 2-1-1 Program

The United Ways of Chautauqua County and 211 NYS CEO Kelly Dodd are recognizing Andy Goodell for his years of support championing 2-1-1 in the state assembly.

2-1-1 is a free and confidential link to health and human services offerings. It’s staffed 24 hours a day.

Statewide in 2024, 2-1-1 received 2,045,000 contacts from residents. Here in Chautauqua County, 2-1-1 WNY received 2,369 contacts from local residents.

Dodd said in recognition of Goodell, “Andy, thank you so much for supporting 211 over the years. You have been one of the strongest, long-standing supporters for 211 — seeking bipartisan support so that we could maybe eventually one day get into the governor’s budget.”

211 can help with questions about food shelters, utility assistance, mental health services, job training, legal counseling, substance abuse services, volunteer opportunities, and more.

In addition to dialing 211, the service can also be reached by dialing 888-696-9211, or texting your zip code to 898-211 — however text support is only available Monday-Friday, 8:30am-3:30pm.