UPMC Chautauqua Receives Funding To Help People In Recovery Reenter Workforce

UPMC Chautauqua has been awarded more than $450,000 to help people in substance use recovery reenter the workplace.

The $458,705 in funding is coming from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative.

The grant will support the Recovery Integrated Supportive Employment (RISE) Recovery-to-Work Program, which aims to help individuals recovering from substance use disorder in Chautauqua County re-enter the workforce by creating recovery-friendly workplaces and reducing stigma around addiction.

The RISE Recovery-to-Work Program allows UPMC Chautauqua to partner with local employers to offer sustainable employment opportunities to those in recovery. This partnership is expected to serve 315 participants and engage 30 local businesses, fostering a recovery-friendly workforce across Chautauqua County.

According to ARC, the INSPIRE Initiative is designed to address the impact of substance use disorder across Appalachia by investing in recovery ecosystems that lead to workforce participation. Since its inception, ARC has funded over 166 projects across 13 states, providing critical support to individuals and communities affected by the opioid crisis.

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County was a previous recipient of this two-year funding in 2022, receiving $500,000 to work with businesses to help them develop tools to support employees in recovery as well as helping employees who have family members who have substance use issues.