UPMC plans to raise the minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at all of its sites, including UPMC Chautauqua.

UPMC plans to raise the rate at its facilities in Southwest New York to $18 an hour by January 2026.

Those making $18 an hour and taking full advantage of UPMC’s salary and benefits package will earn the equivalent of $27 an hour.

Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions, will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions.