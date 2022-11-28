Upper Floors of HRC Building Remain Closed Until Further Notice

The upper floors of the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville remain closed until further notice.

The second, third, and fourth floors have been closed since November 2 following a water line break.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the cost of repairs for water damage could reach $500,000.

The closure only impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). As a result, the Environmental Health Division will still not be accepting water samples for testing.

County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building, which include the Office for Aging Services, Public Defender’s Office, Board of Elections, and Department of Motor Vehicles, are not impacted by this closure and will remain open to the public.