USDA Awards $38 Million to NYS to Support Farmers, Increase Access to Local Foods

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly $38 million to New York State to support farmers and increase access to local foods.

The funding will create new opportunities to purchase locally grown and produced food to support New York farmers, including those who have been traditionally under-served, and to distribute those goods to food insecure communities and to New York schools.

$25.8 million will go to implement the New York Food for New York Families Program. Food purchases will support local and traditionally disadvantaged farmers by building and expanding economic opportunities and creating new marketing channels for them within the state while ensuring local food gets to New York families in need.

Another new program that will be implemented using $12 million will be the Local Food for Schools program. This program will provide schools with additional resources to purchase local and regional foods and beverages to serve children during the school day through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.