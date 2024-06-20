USDA Issues Disaster Declaration for Grape Growers Affected By Freeze

The USDA has declared a disaster, bringing relief for grape growers in the Lake Erie Grape Belt.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the relief is for farmers who experienced major crop losses as a result of an unexpected freeze on April 25, 2024.

Langworthy said in a release, “Securing this disaster relief is a critical step in helping our grape growers recover and continue their vital contributions to our local economy and the Concord grape industry. These devastating circumstances are what led me to introduce the GRAPE ACT, which will provide affordable, comprehensive crop insurance for grape growers, building resilience for the future.”

According to the USDA, a Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous to such primary counties eligible to be considered for FSA emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of a Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.