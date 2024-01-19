WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Village of Sherman Receives Financing Assistance For Storm Sewer Project

The village of Sherman will receive additional financing help from the state for its storm sewer project.

The State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved $10 million in long-term interest-free financing for three existing projects in the Village of Lake Placid , the Village of Sherman, and the Town of Woodhall. The short-term financing provides capital for design and construction of projects. Once project construction is completed, the short-term financing is typically refinanced to long-term financing for up to 30 years, saving municipalities significant interest expenses versus financing on their own.

Based on current market conditions, these long-term interest-free financings are projected to save ratepayers an estimated $15 million in interest payments over the life of the financings.

