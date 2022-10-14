WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Village of Sherman Selected for Wastewater Infrastructure Asset Management Program

Village of Sherman Selected for Wastewater Infrastructure Asset Management Program

By Leave a Comment

The Village of Sherman is one of 27 municipalities in New York State selected to be part of a program that maintains and upgrades essential wastewater infrastructure systems.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced funding for the program totals $10 million that was made available through the Clean Water Infrastructure Act.

The program will help municipalities develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York’s nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.