Village of Sherman Selected for Wastewater Infrastructure Asset Management Program

The Village of Sherman is one of 27 municipalities in New York State selected to be part of a program that maintains and upgrades essential wastewater infrastructure systems.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced funding for the program totals $10 million that was made available through the Clean Water Infrastructure Act.

The program will help municipalities develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York’s nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.