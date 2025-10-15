Village Residents Sue Fredonia Over Plan To Share Water With Pomfret, Decommission Reservoir

The village of Fredonia is being sued by residents over the village board’s approval of the Village of Fredonia Water System Improvement Project.

Attorneys for James Lynden, Gladys Sedota, and Marie Sedota filed the suit in State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County in regards to the board approving the resolution on September 10, 2025 to share water with the town of Pomfret and decommission the dam and reservoir.

The group seeks to nullify the resolution saying it violates the New York State Environmental Quality Review (SEQRA), New York State General Municipal Law §239-m; and Village of Fredonia Zoning Code Chapter 297. That includes not bringing the project before the County Planning Board for approval.

The suit, filed by Lippes & Lippes of Buffalo, says a previous attempt by the village board in December 2023 to permanently connect the Village Water Systems to the City of Dunkirk which would have decommissioned the Village Water Treatment Plant and drawn down the Village water reservoir also did not comply with SEQRA. The State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County annulled that resolution on June 20, 2024.