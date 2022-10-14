Virtual Public Meeting on County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Set for Oct. 17

A virtual public meeting on Chautauqua County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held Monday, October 17.

Chautauqua County received a Pre-Disaster Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to complete an update to the County’s 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

The purpose of hazard mitigation planning is to reduce damage to the environment and prevent the loss of life and number and severity of injuries that may result from natural hazard events.

The virtual public information meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m., October 17. The public is invited to submit comments and questions about hazard mitigation planning concerns.

The link to participate in the meeting can be found here: https://bartonandloguidice.zoom.us/j/81185357865

The meeting will also be livestreamed to YouTube: https://youtu.be/LvYKV9P14V8

For questions or assistance needs, please contact Noel Guttman at Guttman@chautcofire.org or 716-753-4341.