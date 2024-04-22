Waiting Room ‘Wellness Trails’ Installed at TCC Locations

New “Wellness Trails” have been installed in waiting rooms for The Chautauqua Center.

SNAP-Ed NY, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua have announced a partnership with The Waterfront Foundation’s Waterfront Health and Wellness Program on the project.

The trails include signs with nutrition and wellness tips and sensory floor stickers with fun activities. They have also incorporated QR codes on the wellness signs for additional online resources and nutrition information related to the program.

The wellness trails are designed to be used by patients of all ages. The signs include tips on nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and how to shop for and cook healthy meals when life is tight. The floor stickers feature activities that improve health and coordination, like balance challenges, hopscotch, and jumping games.

The CCE Wellness trails were made possible through a grant from the Office of Temporary Assistance Disability (OTDA).

Wellness trails have been placed at six of the TCC Health locations in Jamestown, Dunkirk, Gowanda, Forestville, Mayville and Jamestown PT/OT locations. The CCE team plans to change out the wellness information and review the existing activities every quarter.