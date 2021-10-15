[Watch/Listen] 2021 Election Debate – Candidates for Chautauqua County Clerk

A debate featuring the candidates for Chautauqua County Clerk – Larry Barmore (R-Sinclairville) and David Salley (D-Fredonia).

The debate featuring the clerk candidates was held Oct. 14 and took place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts inside the 3rd Floor Multimedia Room. It was broadcast live on WRFA radio (107.9 FM or streaming at www.WRFALP.com/Streaming) and also live streamed by WNY News Now on Facebook or www.WNYNewsNow.com/live. It will also be rebroadcast at times TBA by WJTN and WRFA radio.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE



LISTEN VIA SOUNDCLOUD



The debate was moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and included questions from participating media members – Terry Frank (Media One Radio / WJTN), Justin Gould (WNY News Now). There was also an opportunity for each candidate to ask one question to one another.

The debate is intended to help inform voters of Chautauqua County on each of candidate prior to Election Day – Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is made possible through funding from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.