[WATCH/LISTEN] Arts on Fire Live – Dennis Drew: Unfinished – May 6, 2022

On Friday May 6, WRFA-LP presented another installment of its Arts on Fire LIVE series with a special performance by Dennis Drew. Dennis’s performance was recorded live inside the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio on April 7, 2022.

WATCH VIDEO



Dennis Drew is a native of Jamestown, NY (by way of Buffalo) and is a founding member of 10,000 Maniacs and also founder and long-time General Manager of WRFA, retiring from that position in 2021. He still tours with the Maniacs, who will be performing a sold-out show in Jamestown at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 21.

LISTEN



ABOUT AOF LIVE: Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! The majority of the programs are not only broadcast live, but also featured during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA. The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY. All 2022 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.