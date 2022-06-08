[WATCH/LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Fredonia Guitar Quartet – May 19, 2022

On this months Arts on Fire Live we had an amazing performance from the Fredonia Guitar Quartet. FGQ is an ensemble from Fredonia University and are directed by Dr. James Piorkowski. Beyond performing the quartet also talked with WFRA’s Anthony Merchant in between songs to discuss the group and how they all individually discovered their musical talents.

WATCH



LISTEN



ABOUT AOF LIVE: Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! The programs are not only broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA! The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY. All 2022 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.