[Watch/Listen] Arts On Fire LIVE – The Hallow Society

On Thursday October 27 WRFA welcomed The Hallow Society to the Reg Lenna’s Media Arts Studio for a special live broadcast performance as part of the ongoing Arts on Fire LIVE series!

WATCH



The Hallow Society is a 4-piece band from the Jamestown, NY area playing original rock music. Members include:

Sean Lander

Frank Phillips

Scott Slade

Philip Starkweather

LISTEN



ABOUT AOF LIVE: Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! The program will not only be broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA! The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY. All 2022 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.