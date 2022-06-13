WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: A Discussion on Chautauqua Lake – June 9, 2022

On June 9, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on the Health and Management of Chautauqua Lake.

The discussion featured John Jablonski from the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Dr. Rudy Mueller from the Chautauqua Lake Association, and Dr. James Cirbus from the Chautauqua Lake Partnership. It was moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.

Left to Right: John Jablonski from the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Dr. James Cirbus from the Chautauqua Lake Partnership, Dr. Rudy Mueller from the Chautauqua Lake Association, and WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.


