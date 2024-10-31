‘Waterways Lake Chautauqua’ Opening at JCC Weeks Gallery

A solo exhibition of works by Fredonia artist Timothy Frerichs titled “Waterways Lake Chautauqua” is opening at Jamestown Community College.

The works will be on display at the Weeks Gallery now through December 12 with an opening reception from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1.

Frerichs’ installations use images, drawings and objects collected from Chautauqua Lake sites and related cultural and historical sources. The work addresses the decrease in ice coverage for water bodies and the impact this is having on evaporation rates, erosion, and aquatic life.

Frerichs collected ice from Lake Chautauqua at Long Point State Park in January 2023, stored it in a freezer, and collected the meltwater during a May heatwave. The meltwater was used to create a blue-green pigmented pulp that was painted on recycled hemp, cotton, and jute-based paper. Archival digital photographs documenting ice formations on Chautauqua Lake, archival lake maps, and microscopic imagery from under the ice were printed onto the pulp-painted paper.

This installation consists of multiple pages and is conceived as a loose-leaf book.

Frerichs’ drawings, installations, prints, and artist books have been widely exhibited internationally and nationally. He is a Visual Arts and New Media professor at SUNY Fredonia.

The Weeks Gallery is located on the second floor of the Sheldon Center on JCC’s Jamestown Campus. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. There is no cost to enter the gallery.