Wattsburgh, PA Man Dies Following Feb. 13 Car Crash in Clymer

CLYMER – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says a Wattsburg, Pa. man has died as a result of injuries he sustained from a two-vehicle crash that took place last week in the town of Clymer.

Deputies say the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 on Clymer Center Rd. An investigation determined a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Wade of Clymer failed to keep right and struck an oncoming vehicle operated by 69-year-old David Bensink of Wattsburg, Pa.

Investigators say Bensink was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Both drivers were sent to UPMC Hamot for their injuries and Bensink died as a result of his injuries a week later on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Wade was charged with failure to keep right and no additional charges are to be filed