WBFO: NYS Residents At Risk Of Losing SNAP Due To New Law

WBFO reports some New York State residents are at risk of losing SNAP benefits due to a new law that went into effect March 1 that has new work requirement.

The state has fully implemented a law passed by Congress in 2023 that changes who may be eligible to receive food stamps. Those classified as Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents under new criteria must work at least 20 per week/80 hours per month to keep receiving their benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

These changes will raise the cutoff age for adults without dependents from 54 to 64 years old and will lower the age of dependents to children 13 years old or younger. The law will also remove categorical exemptions for some members of certain groups like veterans, the homeless population, asylees, refugees and victims of trafficking.

The costs of running the SNAP program for counties across New York State will increase from a 50/50 match of local and federal funding to now counties having to front 75 percent of the bill.

Individuals deemed Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents will be given a three-month period to comply before their benefits are reduced or rescinded. Some recipients may also appeal a decision if they believe they are exempt from working additional hours, but proving exemption may be challenging if they’re not aware of what they need to do before the three-month deadline for compliance.

The Department of Social Services advises SNAP recipients to comply with the new mandates to avoid losing benefits, but legal experts are advising individuals to be aware of whether they may be exempt from the new rules.