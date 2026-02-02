Weapons Detection System Goes Into Use At JHS Following Discovery Of Gun On Student

A weapons detection system will go into use at Jamestown High School this morning following the arrest of a student for allegedly having a loaded gun in his backpack in the school.

A JHS Resource Officer and a school administrator received a report Friday morning that a student was possibly vaping in a bathroom. Upon a search of the student’s backpack by the administrator, the student, identified as 18-year old Narade Gumbs Jr., was discovered to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The School Resource Officer secured the weapon without incident.

Gumbs was immediately arrested and removed from the school building without further incident. He is charged with one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, one count of 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there will be a new arrival procedure at the high school starting today and asked students and parents be understanding of the new process. The weapons detection systems have been used at the district’s Tech Academy as well as football and basketball games.

He added that the district will be offering counseling support for any student or staff who may find themselves affected by this information and who wish to talk to someone.

Whitaker added, “This situation generates strong emotions, as they certainly have in me. What upsets me so deeply is that this thoughtless action by one student has and will have a profound impact on all of us as it cuts to the heart of the trust and community that we have all enjoyed and worked so hard to build. I assure you that every effort will be expended to restore our sense of community and to hold the perpetrator of this action accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”