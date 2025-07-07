Wegmans Chocolate Produce Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergen

A Wegmans chocolate product was recently recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. of Warren, Ohio initiated the recall, informing the Food and Drug Administration on June 25 that Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, chocolate-flavored balls made of sugar and starch, contained “an undeclared milk allergen.”

According to the FDA notice, “The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils contained a milk allergen and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk… (A) subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the suppliers’ manufacturing process.”

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

No illnesses have been reported as of June 30.

The chocolate was distributed through Wegmans stores in eight states, including Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia as well as stores in Washington D.C.

Anyone who purchased Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils with specific lot codes may return the product to Wegmans’ customer service desk for a full refund.

The chocolate is packaged in a plastic 18.5-ounce tub labeled “Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils.” The UPC code is 77890-49787.

Customers with question about the recall can call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET daily.