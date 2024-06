Wegmans Food Markets is recalling its Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni because the product might contain “metal foreign material.”

According to the company’s website, he product’s UPC code is 2-07939-00000-6, and the best by dates are August 28 and August 29, 2024.

Customers should return the product to Wegmans service desks for refunds.

Call the Wegmans Customer Care phone number at 855-934-3663 for more information.